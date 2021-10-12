Messeroll makes college pick
5 foot 9 Point Pleasant Boro Senior Kai Messeroll has made his college plans.Messeroll has decided to stay in state and play at Drew UniversityLast season he averaged 8.8 ppg and 4.8 rpg. He scored...
