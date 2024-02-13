Mercer Invitational Tournament Seeds/Results/Schedule
For the first time this year, they have put together a Mercer Invitational Tournament for teams that did not make the 8 team field of the Mercer County Tournament.
The tournament seeds represent where they are seeded overall for the county tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Hamilton over Notre Dame
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 12
9th seeded Notre Dame topped 16th seeded Allentown 60-54. 6 foot Sr. John Merluse scored 22.
13th seeded West Windsor South ousted 12th seeded Princeton Day. 5 foot 10 Jr. Josiah Cureton tallied 20.
14th seeded Hamilton West eliminated 11th seeded Lawrence 54-42. 6 foot 3 Sr. Hass Cannon had 20.
10th seeded West Windsor North shut down 15th seeded Trenton 65-38. 6 foot 1 Jr. Malachi Jeffers-Viera netted 18.
SEMIFINALS
Wed Feb 14
West Windsor South at Notre Dame
Hamilton West at West Windsor North
FINAL
Sat Feb 17
