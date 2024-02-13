For the first time this year, they have put together a Mercer Invitational Tournament for teams that did not make the 8 team field of the Mercer County Tournament.

The tournament seeds represent where they are seeded overall for the county tournament

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Hamilton over Notre Dame

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 12

9th seeded Notre Dame topped 16th seeded Allentown 60-54. 6 foot Sr. John Merluse scored 22.

13th seeded West Windsor South ousted 12th seeded Princeton Day. 5 foot 10 Jr. Josiah Cureton tallied 20.

14th seeded Hamilton West eliminated 11th seeded Lawrence 54-42. 6 foot 3 Sr. Hass Cannon had 20.

10th seeded West Windsor North shut down 15th seeded Trenton 65-38. 6 foot 1 Jr. Malachi Jeffers-Viera netted 18.





SEMIFINALS

Wed Feb 14

West Windsor South at Notre Dame

Hamilton West at West Windsor North

FINAL

Sat Feb 17