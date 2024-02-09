8 teams made the cut for this event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Hamilton West over Nottingham

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Pennington over Hopewell Valley

1ST ROUND

Mon Feb 12

8th seeded Princeton at top seeded Hopewell Valley

5th seeded Ewing at 4th seeded Robbinsville

6th seeded Trenton Catholic at 3rd seeded Nottingham

7th seeded Hightstown at 2nd seeded Pennington

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday February 14 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton

winner of Princeton/Hopewell Valley vs. winner of Ewing/Robbinsville

winner of Trenton Catholic/Nottingham vs. winner of Hightstown/Pennington

FINAL

Saturday February 17

West Windsor North HS

5:00



