Mercer County Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview
8 teams made the cut for this event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Hamilton West over Nottingham
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Pennington over Hopewell Valley
1ST ROUND
Mon Feb 12
8th seeded Princeton at top seeded Hopewell Valley
5th seeded Ewing at 4th seeded Robbinsville
6th seeded Trenton Catholic at 3rd seeded Nottingham
7th seeded Hightstown at 2nd seeded Pennington
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday February 14 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton
winner of Princeton/Hopewell Valley vs. winner of Ewing/Robbinsville
winner of Trenton Catholic/Nottingham vs. winner of Hightstown/Pennington
FINAL
Saturday February 17
West Windsor North HS
5:00
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Trenton knocked off Notre Dame 64-49.
2 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic took care of Trenton 72-57. 6 foot 2 Sr. Jameel Morris scored 26.
4 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Nottingham 59-51. Watkins notched 28.
5 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Trenton 62-57. Battle netted 25.
6 YEARS AGO
Nottingham trimmed Trenton Catholic 60-59. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson notched 22.
7 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic trimmed Ewing 59-57. 6-foot-4 Fr. Jamir Watkins tallied 14.
8 YEARS AGO
Notre Dame topped Trenton Catholic 70-62. 6-foot-1 Sr. Troy Jones had 23.
9 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Notre Dame 67-53. 6-foot-5 Syracuse bound Sr. Malachi Richardson had 19.
10 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic handled Ewing 77-62 as Richardson went for 27. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr. Trey Lowe had 27 for Ewing.