Mercer County Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview

8 teams made the cut for this event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Hamilton West over Nottingham

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Pennington over Hopewell Valley

1ST ROUND

Mon Feb 12

8th seeded Princeton at top seeded Hopewell Valley

5th seeded Ewing at 4th seeded Robbinsville

6th seeded Trenton Catholic at 3rd seeded Nottingham

7th seeded Hightstown at 2nd seeded Pennington

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday February 14 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton

winner of Princeton/Hopewell Valley vs. winner of Ewing/Robbinsville

winner of Trenton Catholic/Nottingham vs. winner of Hightstown/Pennington

FINAL

Saturday February 17

West Windsor North HS

5:00


PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Trenton knocked off Notre Dame 64-49.

2 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic took care of Trenton 72-57. 6 foot 2 Sr. Jameel Morris scored 26.

4 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Nottingham 59-51. Watkins notched 28.

5 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Trenton 62-57. Battle netted 25.

6 YEARS AGO

Nottingham trimmed Trenton Catholic 60-59. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson notched 22.

7 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic trimmed Ewing 59-57. 6-foot-4 Fr. Jamir Watkins tallied 14.

8 YEARS AGO

Notre Dame topped Trenton Catholic 70-62. 6-foot-1 Sr. Troy Jones had 23.

9 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Notre Dame 67-53. 6-foot-5 Syracuse bound Sr. Malachi Richardson had 19.

10 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic handled Ewing 77-62 as Richardson went for 27. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr. Trey Lowe had 27 for Ewing.

