15 teams made the cut for this event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Trenton over Trenton Catholic

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Trenton over Ewing

1ST ROUND

Sat Feb 11

8th seeded Princeton Day at top seeded Trenton

5th seeded Hamilton West at 4th seeded Robbinsville

6th seeded Nottingham at 3rd seeded Notre Dame

7th seeded West Windsor South at 2nd seeded Ewing

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday February 14 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton

winner of Princeton Day/Trenton vs. winner of Hamilton West/Robbinsville

winner of Nottingham/Notre Dame vs. winner of West Windsor South/Ewing

FINAL

The championship is set for Thursday February 16 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton