Mercer County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
15 teams made the cut for this event.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Trenton over Trenton Catholic
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Trenton over Ewing
1ST ROUND
Sat Feb 11
8th seeded Princeton Day at top seeded Trenton
5th seeded Hamilton West at 4th seeded Robbinsville
6th seeded Nottingham at 3rd seeded Notre Dame
7th seeded West Windsor South at 2nd seeded Ewing
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday February 14 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton
winner of Princeton Day/Trenton vs. winner of Hamilton West/Robbinsville
winner of Nottingham/Notre Dame vs. winner of West Windsor South/Ewing
FINAL
The championship is set for Thursday February 16 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton
LAST YEAR
Trenton Catholic took care of Trenton 72-57. 6 foot 2 Sr. Jameel Morris scored 26.
3 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Nottingham 59-51. Watkins notched 28.
4 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Trenton 62-57. Battle netted 25.
5 YEARS AGO
Nottingham trimmed Trenton Catholic 60-59. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson notched 22.
6 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic trimmed Ewing 59-57. 6-foot-4 Fr. Jamir Watkins tallied 14.
7 YEARS AGO
Notre Dame topped Trenton Catholic 70-62. 6-foot-1 Sr. Troy Jones had 23.
8 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic topped Notre Dame 67-53. 6-foot-5 Syracuse bound Sr. Malachi Richardson had 19.
8 YEARS AGO
Trenton Catholic handled Ewing 77-62 as Richardson went for 27. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr. Trey Lowe had 27 for Ewing.