basketball

Mercer County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

Antwon Bridgett
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

15 teams made the cut for this event.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

Trenton over Trenton Catholic

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Trenton over Ewing

1ST ROUND

Sat Feb 11

8th seeded Princeton Day at top seeded Trenton

5th seeded Hamilton West at 4th seeded Robbinsville

6th seeded Nottingham at 3rd seeded Notre Dame

7th seeded West Windsor South at 2nd seeded Ewing

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday February 14 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton

winner of Princeton Day/Trenton vs. winner of Hamilton West/Robbinsville

winner of Nottingham/Notre Dame vs. winner of West Windsor South/Ewing

FINAL

The championship is set for Thursday February 16 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton

LAST YEAR

Trenton Catholic took care of Trenton 72-57. 6 foot 2 Sr. Jameel Morris scored 26.

3 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Nottingham 59-51. Watkins notched 28.

4 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Trenton 62-57. Battle netted 25.

5 YEARS AGO

Nottingham trimmed Trenton Catholic 60-59. 6 foot 5 Sr. Darrell Johnson notched 22.

6 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic trimmed Ewing 59-57. 6-foot-4 Fr. Jamir Watkins tallied 14.

7 YEARS AGO

Notre Dame topped Trenton Catholic 70-62. 6-foot-1 Sr. Troy Jones had 23.

8 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic topped Notre Dame 67-53. 6-foot-5 Syracuse bound Sr. Malachi Richardson had 19.

8 YEARS AGO

Trenton Catholic handled Ewing 77-62 as Richardson went for 27. 6-foot-6 Temple bound Sr. Trey Lowe had 27 for Ewing.

{{ article.author_name }}