{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 18:31:00 -0600') }} basketball

Melvin Makes Choice

Hakim Melvin
Hakim Melvin
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot Cherry Hill West two sport star Hakim Melvin has made his college pick.Melvin has decided to attend Millersville to play football.This season he is going for 12 ppg with a high of 20 versus ...

