 NJHoops - Melvin Finds Next College Home
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 14:35:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Melvin Finds Next College Home

Hafeez Melvin
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Former Maple Shade and recent Harcum Junior College guard Hafeez Melvin has found his next college home.Melvin is returning to NJ and will play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Rowan...

