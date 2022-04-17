McVeigh makes college pick
5 foot 11 Howell senior Dylan McVeigh has made his college pick.McVeigh has decided to stay in state and play at Centenary.This season he helped Howell to a 14-11 record. He averaged 11.2 ppg with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news