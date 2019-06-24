News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 14:14:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

McNamara Finds New College Home

Mdfrzz1jruoscnvsnvl7
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 former FDU shooter Pat McNamara has found his next college home.McNamara is transferring to Spring Hill College in Mobile AL.This past season McNamara averaged 0.7 ppg, 0.4 rpg, and 0.3 ap...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}