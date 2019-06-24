McNamara Finds New College Home
6 foot 5 former FDU shooter Pat McNamara has found his next college home.McNamara is transferring to Spring Hill College in Mobile AL.This past season McNamara averaged 0.7 ppg, 0.4 rpg, and 0.3 ap...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news