Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 14:58:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

McKnight Looking for New College Home

Fq2wdlziowgcrq6csbnt
Kamar McKnight
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 former St. Benedict's star Kamar McKnight is looking for his new college home.McKnight is transferring from Tennessee State.This past season he averaged 11.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.9 apg wirh 32 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}