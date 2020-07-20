McKenzie Makes College Pick
6 foot 4 recent Matawan grad Elijah McKenzie has made his college plans.McKenzie has decided to attend the College of Mount St. VincentThis season he helped the Huskies to a 14-13 recordHe averaged...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news