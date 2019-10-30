News More News
McIntyre Finds College Home

Judah McIntyre
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
5 foot 11 recent Dwight Englewood grad Judah McIntyre has found his college home.McIntyre is a freshman on the Hunter College team.Last season he helped Dwight Englewood to a 19-8 record and final ...

