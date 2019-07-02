News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

McGonigle Makes Pick

Net6xnlupxr3rtswo1i7
Jake McGonigle
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 1 recent Wildwood Catholic grad Jake McGonigle has made his college plans.McGonigle is headed to Holy Family.McGonigle helped Wildwood Catholic to a 27-2 record and final NJHoops.com ranking...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}