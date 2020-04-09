McGlashan Looking For New College Home
6 foot 7 former Don Bosco star Owen McGlashan is looking for a new college home.McGlashan is looking to transfer from Denver after his freshman season.This season he averaged 0.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg in 15...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news