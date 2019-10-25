McCord Finds New Home
5 foot 8 Sr. Kelseon McCord has found his new home.McCord has transferred from Snyder to Lincoln.Last season he averaged 6 ppg, 3 apg. He tallied a high of 17 against Trenton.NJ Hoops provides blan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news