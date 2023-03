6 foot 6 Felician sophomore Sean McCarthy is looking for a new college homeCOLLEGE CAREER2021-22 Season - 5.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.5 apg, 2 treys, 57%, 18%, 65% in 14 mpg2022-23 Season - 11.2 ppg, 5.7 r...