McCallam Makes Plans

Isiah McCallam
Essex News Daily
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 5 Bloomfield Sr. Isiah McCallam has made his plans for next season. McCallam has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.As a senior McCallam averaged 7 ppg and 7 rpg...

