McCabe Makes College Pick
6 foot 5 recent Manasquan grad Brad McCabe has made his college plans.McCabe is headed to St. Francis PA as a preferred walk-on.This past season he helped the Warriors to a 29-4 record and final NJ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news