McCabe Has Interest
6 foot 5 Manasquan Sr. Brad McCabe is getting college recruiting interest.McCabe has offers from Holy Family, East Stroudsburg and Southern New Hampshire. He has visited Lafayette, Holy Cross and S...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news