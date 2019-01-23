Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 19:43:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

McBurnie Getting Interest

R3zt77qsxvlqv9zye3ku
Howard McBurnie
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 St. Joseph's Metuchen Sr. Howard McBurnie is generating college recruiting interest. McBurney is hearing from Sciences, Hartwick, Nyack, College of NJ, Widener.He has visited Sciences and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}