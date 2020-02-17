Mahwah, NJ: Ramapo College Head Men's Basketball Coach Chuck McBreen earned his 400th career coaching milestone last night in a 74-54 win at the Bradley Center. The Roadrunners defeated Rutgers University-Camden in a key NJAC conference game.

In 22 seasons at the helm of the Roadrunner program, Coach McBreen has had nine seasons with 20-plus wins including three with 25-plus wins. In 11 of his 20 seasons, the team has appeared in the D3hoops.com Top 25 National ranking. Ramapo has made nine straight appearances in the NJAC playoffs from 2000-2001 to the 2007-2008 seasons and again in 2009-2010, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019. The Roadrunners have won five NJAC Championships and for the first time the team went back-to-back in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

In just his fifth season as head coach, McBreen led the 2002-2003 squad back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1990-1991 season. The team advanced to the Elite 8 while the 2004-2005 team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. Ramapo also made appearances in the NCAA Tournament 2012-2013, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. The 2017-2018 squad advanced to the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 27 years. In the NJAC, McBreen has led his squad to five NJAC Championships, the most in school history while they have won the NJAC Regular Season Title seven times. Under his direction, McBreen has had four players earn NJAC Rookie of the Year honors, eight players earn NJAC Defensive Player of the Year honors, and two players earn NJAC Player of the Year honors while he's been named NJAC Coach of the Year three times.

Under Coach McBreen, Ramapo is one of the winningest four-year college basketball programs in the state of New Jersey for Divisions I, II, and III over the past 22 years (400-198) with a .669 winning percentage. Coach McBreen is 37th on the NCAA Division III men's basketball active career coaching list. McBreen was honored for his achievements by being inducted into the Ramapo College Athletic Hall of Fame on April 27th, 2019.

Before coming to Ramapo, McBreen spent two years as an assistant coach at Division I Western Carolina University. Prior to his time at WCU, he served as the head boys' basketball coach at Union Hill High School for four years. A two–time Hudson County Coach of the Year, McBreen turned around a program that had only won five games in three seasons. After posting a 9–16 record in his first year in 1992, he led the team to three consecutive winning records of 17–9, 15–9, 19–8, and took each of those teams to the state playoffs. The team's 19–8 record in 1996 was the best at Union Hill in 25 years.