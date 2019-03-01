Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 14:33:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maurer Makes Pick

Nv8ot7mosmxnirbzuiip
Kyle Maurer
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Don Bosco Sr. Kyle Maurer has made his college pick. Maurer has decided to attend Pace University.This season he has helped Don Bosco to a 20-6 record and NJHoops.com ranking of 11th in th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}