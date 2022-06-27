Matthews makes college pick
6 foot 4 Shawnee senior Dwight Matthews has made his college plans.Matthews is headed to Widener College.21-7 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of in the state.He averaged 8.2 ppg with a high of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news