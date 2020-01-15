News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matthews Looking For New College Home

Caleb Matthews
Caleb Matthews
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 4 NJIT freshman Caleb Matthews is looking for a new college home.Matthews has appeared in 10 games averaging 1.8 ppg and 0.8 rpg in 5 mpg. He shot 40% from the floor and 50% from three.Matth...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}