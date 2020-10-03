Mateo Makes Plans
6 foot recent Hackensack grad Kevin Mateo has made his plans for this season.Mateo has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Believe Prep in South Carolina.This past season he averaged...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news