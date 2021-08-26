Mateo makes college pick
6 foot former Hackensack star Kevin Mateo has made his college plans. Mateo has committed to Phoenix Junior College in Arizona.Mateo spent this past season as a postgraduate playing for Believe Pre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news