Mateo changes plans
6 foot former Hackensack star Kevin Mateo has changed his college plans.Mateo had committed to Phoenix Junior College in Arizona but has decided to stay close to home and play at Brookdale CC.Mateo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news