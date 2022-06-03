Massenat finds next college home
6 foot 5 former Trenton Catholic star Rodrique Massenat has found his next college home.The National Park JC soph has committed to Austin PeayCOLLEGE CAREER2019-20 Season - 6.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.6 ap...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news