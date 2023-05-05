6 foot 8 Bishop Eustace senior Daniel Mason has changed direction.

Mason was set to attend D-3 York College in Pennsylvania but has decided to head west instead.

Mason is headed to California to D-2 Menlo University.

This season he helped Eustace to a 16-7 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 29th in the state.

He averaged 7.2 ppg with a high of 18 in a win over Medford tech. He was slected to NJHoops.com Non Public B South All Tournament Team and NJHoops.com All Big Man 3rd Team

He played at Perkiomen in Pennsylvania as a junior.

His sophomore season he was good for 3.9 ppg

