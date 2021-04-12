Marshall Makes College Plans
6 foot 6 Newark Tech senior Kelvin Marshall has made his college plans.Marshall has decided to stay close to home and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Rutgers NewarkThis season ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news