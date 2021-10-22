Marshall finds newest college home
6 foot 5 former St. Anthony star Nigel Marshall has found his new college home. Marshall is back in NJ at Morris County College, transferring from Casper JC.COLLEGE CAREER2020-21 Season - 6.4 ppg, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news