Marshall Finds New College Home
6 foot 5 former St. Anthony star Nigel Marshall has found his new college home. Marshall has transferred from Coppin State to Southeastern IA JC after two seasons.This past season he averaged 2.9 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news