 NJHoops - Marsh Changes Plans
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 11:12:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Marsh Changes Plans

Zayon Marsh
Zayon Marsh
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 6 Immaculate Conception senior Zayon Marsh has changed his plans for next season. Marsh was slated for a postgraduate season at Covenant College Prep but instead is headed D-2 to Goldey Beac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}