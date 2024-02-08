MAPL Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024
The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) now includes the five NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.
THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
Blair over Peddie
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Blair over Hill
1ST ROUND
Thurs Feb 8
5th seeded Peddie at 4th seeded Mercersburg Academy
6th seeded Hun at 3rd seeded Pennington
7th seeded Lawrenceville at 2nd seeded Blair
SEMIFINALS
Sat Feb 10 at Hun
winner of Peddie vs. top seeded Hill School
winner of Hun/Pennington vs. winner of Lawrenceville at 2nd seeded Blair
FINAL
Sun Feb 11 at Hun
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Blair climbed past Hill. 6 foot 8 Sr. Ian Imegwu notched 29. 6 foot Navy bound Sr. Carnegie Johnson and 6 foot 4 Brown bound postgrad Luke Paragon split 34.
2 YEARS AGO
Blair climbed past Hill School 74-65. 6 foot 4 Oklahoma bound Sr. Otega Oweh had 20 and 6 foot Jr. Jayden Williams 17
4 YEARS AGO
Blair got past Hill 61-51. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jaylen Blakes notched 18. 6 foot 8 Yale bound Sr. Luke Kolaja added 13.
5 YEARS AGO
Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22.
6 YEARS AGO
Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner.
7 YEARS AGO
Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15.
8 YEARS AGO
Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19.
9 YEARS AGO
'Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18.
10 YEARS AGO
In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.
