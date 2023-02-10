News More News
MAPL Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

Jayden Lemond
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.

THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Blair over Hill

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Blair over Hill

1ST ROUND

Friday Feb 10

5th seeded Mercersburg Academy vs. 4th seeded Lawrenceville

6th seeded Hun vs. 3rd seeded Peddie

SEMIFINALS

Saturday Feb 11

Winner of Mercersburg Academy/ Lawrenceville vs. top seeded Hill School

Winner of Hun/Peddie vs. 2nd seeded Blair

FINAL

Sunday Feb12

LAST YEAR

Blair climbed past Hill School 74-65. 6 foot 4 Oklahoma bound Sr. Otega Oweh had 20 and 6 foot Jr. Jayden Williams 17

3 YEARS AGO

Blair got past Hill 61-51. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jaylen Blakes notched 18. 6 foot 8 Yale bound Sr. Luke Kolaja added 13.

4 YEARS AGO

Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22.

5 YEARS AGO

Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner.

6 YEARS AGO

Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15.

7 YEARS AGO

Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19.

8 YEARS AGO

Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18.

9 YEARS AGO

In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.

MAPL Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

MAPL Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team 2020

MAPL Tournament Results & All Tournament Team 2019

{{ article.author_name }}