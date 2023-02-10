The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania. THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY - NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK Blair over Hill NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK Blair over Hill 1ST ROUND Friday Feb 10 5th seeded Mercersburg Academy vs. 4th seeded Lawrenceville 6th seeded Hun vs. 3rd seeded Peddie SEMIFINALS Saturday Feb 11 Winner of Mercersburg Academy/ Lawrenceville vs. top seeded Hill School Winner of Hun/Peddie vs. 2nd seeded Blair FINAL Sunday Feb12

LAST YEAR Blair climbed past Hill School 74-65. 6 foot 4 Oklahoma bound Sr. Otega Oweh had 20 and 6 foot Jr. Jayden Williams 17 3 YEARS AGO Blair got past Hill 61-51. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jaylen Blakes notched 18. 6 foot 8 Yale bound Sr. Luke Kolaja added 13. 4 YEARS AGO Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22. 5 YEARS AGO Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner. 6 YEARS AGO Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15. 7 YEARS AGO Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19. 8 YEARS AGO Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18. 9 YEARS AGO In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.