MAPL Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
The Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) includes the four NJ prestigious prep school and the two Pennsylvania schools. This year's event will be held at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.
THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
Blair over Hill
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Blair over Hill
1ST ROUND
Friday Feb 10
5th seeded Mercersburg Academy vs. 4th seeded Lawrenceville
6th seeded Hun vs. 3rd seeded Peddie
SEMIFINALS
Saturday Feb 11
Winner of Mercersburg Academy/ Lawrenceville vs. top seeded Hill School
Winner of Hun/Peddie vs. 2nd seeded Blair
FINAL
Sunday Feb12
LAST YEAR
Blair climbed past Hill School 74-65. 6 foot 4 Oklahoma bound Sr. Otega Oweh had 20 and 6 foot Jr. Jayden Williams 17
3 YEARS AGO
Blair got past Hill 61-51. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jaylen Blakes notched 18. 6 foot 8 Yale bound Sr. Luke Kolaja added 13.
4 YEARS AGO
Blair climbed past Hill 65-56. Dingle dropped in 22.
5 YEARS AGO
Blair edged Hill 68-66. 6 foot 2 Jr. Jordan Dingle had 25 points. 6 foot 3 Wesleyan bound Sr. Gabe Ravetz had 15 including the game winner.
6 YEARS AGO
Peddie surprised Blair 71-63. 5-foot-10 Sr. Tyler Jones scored 15.
7 YEARS AGO
Blair beat Hill School 62-51 as 6-foot-10 Jr. Deng Gak scored 19.
8 YEARS AGO
Blair thwarted Hill 63-47. 6-foot-8 Notre Dame bound Sr. Elijah Burns had 18.
9 YEARS AGO
In the championship Blair lost to Hill 58-49 despite 22 from 6-foot-7 Virginia bound Sr. Marial Shayock.
MAPL Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
MAPL Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team 2020
MAPL Tournament Results & All Tournament Team 2019
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches