6 foot 10 Patrick School senior Valdir Manuel announced his college choice Friday afternoon at the school. He has decided to attend Seton Hall.

Manuel is ranked as NJHoops.com 5th best senior and was the top available senior in the state.

16 ppg, NJHoops.com 3rd Team All State, NJHoops.com All Union County Tournament Team

He transferred to the Patrick School from Sunrise Christian High School in Kansas before his junior season. He is originally from Angola.

In 2014 he played for Angola in the FIBA U-17 World Championships and averaged 8.1 ppg and 7.4 rpg playing against predominately older players.

He attended the Basketball Without Borders Camp in January 2016



