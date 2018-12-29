Manuel Makes New Pick
In one of the more intriguing recruiting sagas over the past few seasons. 2018 Patrick School grad Valdir Manuel had made a new Division 1 commitment.He mad e verbal commitment to Seton Hall in Mar...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news