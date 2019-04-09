Manso Makes Pick
5 foot 11 Brick Memorial Sr. Nick Manso has made his college pick.Manso has decided to attend D-2 California University of PennsylvaniaAs a senior he averaged 13.2 ppg, 4.6 apg and 1.5 spg. The Sho...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news