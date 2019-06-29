News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 19:46:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Manon Makes Plans

Vsm2yz6fqehnmdj7ke1c
Chris Manon
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 recent St. Joseph's Montvale star Chris Manon has made his plans for next season.Manon has decided to spend a postgraduate season attending St. Thomas More.This season he led St. Joes to a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}