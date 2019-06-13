News More News
Manigault Makes College Pick

Richard Manigault
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 3 Phiilpsburg Sr. Richard Manigault has made his college plans.Manigault has decided to attend Washington & Lee.This season he held Phillipsburg to an 18-9 record and final NJHoops.com ranki...

