Manigault Makes College Pick
6 foot 3 Phiilpsburg Sr. Richard Manigault has made his college plans.Manigault has decided to attend Washington & Lee.This season he held Phillipsburg to an 18-9 record and final NJHoops.com ranki...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news