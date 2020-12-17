Malone-Key Finds New College Home
6 foot 4 former FDU and Rider star Xzavier Malone- Key has found his next college home.The Red Shirt senior has transferred from FDU to Oregon State. He was also considering Florida, Georgia, Monta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news