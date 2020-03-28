News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 11:10:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Majak Looking For New College Home

Majur Majak
Majur Majak
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

7 foot 1 former Patrick School star Majur Majak is looking for a new college home.He is transferring from St. Peter's after two seasons.This season he averaged 1.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.1 bpg in 9 mpg...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}