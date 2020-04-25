Maddox Makes College Pick
6 foot 5 Hamilton Hall Academy postgrad Ryan Maddox has made his college plans.Maddox has decided to attend Herkimer Junior College in Herkimer New York.This season he was selected NJHoops.com 3rd ...
