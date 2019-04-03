Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 17:55:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mack Looking For Another New College Home

Fepixxayidwrn69jo6qj
Anthony Mack
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6-foot-5 Blair former Blair star Anthony Mack is looking for a new college home.Mack spent his freshman season at Wyoming and this past season at Miami.This season he averaged 2.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}