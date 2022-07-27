Macaranas makes college pick
6 foot 1 recent Wayne Hills grad Andre Macaranas has made his college pick.Macaranas has decided to stay in state and play at Wayne Hills.This past season he averaged 10.6 ppg with a high of 18 he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news