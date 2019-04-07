Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 17:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Lubrano Makes New College Pick

Eokgdscf1nmstxuv6ias
Luciano Lubrano
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Rowan College Gloucester County soph Luciano Lubrano has found his next college home. Lubrano will stay in state and play in the rugged New Jersey Athletic Conference for Richard Stockton....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}