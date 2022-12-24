It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of former Seton Hall Head Coach Louis Orr.

Statement from Seton Hall Athletics Seton Hall Athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of our former men's basketball head coach Louis Orr. Louis was a true gentleman, a terrific coach and a leader of young men. In five years, he made a major impact on our department and helped our student-athletes achieve at a high level. We extend our deepest condolences to Louis's wife, Yvette, and their entire family, and we will remember him in our prayers as he finds eternal peace. He will truly be missed by all."

South Orange, N.J. - Seton Hall Athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of former men's basketball coach Louis Orr at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer. Orr piloted the Pirates from 2001 to 2006 and took the program to two NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons. The department extends its deepest condolences to Louis' wife, Yvette, and the entire Orr family, and keeps Louis in its thoughts and prayers.



