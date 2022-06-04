Loftin makes college pick
6 foot 3 Patrick School 5th year senior Mike Loftin has made his college pick.Loftin has decided to play at Texas Tyler.After transferring from Wasatch Academy in Utah, Loftin spent the past two se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news