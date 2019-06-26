Little Finds New College Home
Former Perth Amboy Tech and Brookdale CC star Jordan Little has found his new college home.Little has transferred from Morgan State to Kentucky State.Last season he averaged 4.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 0....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news