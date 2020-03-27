News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 13:01:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Lin Makes New College Pick

Alex Lin
Alex Lin
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 Mercer CC star Alex Lin has made his new college pick.The Mercer County College freshman has committed to Southern Connecticut.This season he averaged 15.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, and 2.2 apg while ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}