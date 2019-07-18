News More News
Lin Makes College Pick

Alex Lin
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 7 2018 Pascack Valley grad Alex Lin has made his college pick.Lin has decided to attend Mercer County CollegeAs a senior he averaged 24 ppg. The coaches chose him All Bergen County. He was a...

